Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,583 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $144,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,928 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,944,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,600,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,780,584.96. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,883. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

