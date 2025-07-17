Robert W. Baird Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $47.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.22. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $4,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 565,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,200,378.16. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,975 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

