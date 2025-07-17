Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

HOOD opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,364,145 shares of company stock worth $181,837,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

