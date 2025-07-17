Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $104.16 and last traded at $103.09. Approximately 21,120,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 30,488,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.54.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.19 per share, with a total value of $1,966,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,035. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 114,175 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $11,605,888.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,364,145 shares of company stock valued at $181,837,741. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 96,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

