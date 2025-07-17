Round Rock Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 190,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $182.97 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $173.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,343 shares of company stock worth $31,296,140. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

