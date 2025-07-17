Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.6%

RCL stock opened at $339.20 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $347.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.