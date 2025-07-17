Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Sagicor Financial Trading Down 11.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.