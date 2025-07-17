Sandeep Sahai Sells 50,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,838,935.45. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Sandeep Sahai sold 16,424 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $355,908.08.

On Friday, June 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,112,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CWAN opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,402,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,648,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

