Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.67). Approximately 56,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 202,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.70).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £38.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 3.92 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Design Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Design Group plc will post 8.8596491 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

In other Sanderson Design Group news, insider Juliette Stacey purchased 11,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £4,988.70 ($6,694.44). Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

