Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $1,472,139.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 421,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,967,694.50. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $190.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

