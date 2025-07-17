Seaport Res Ptn Expects Stronger Earnings for ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for ACI Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for ACI Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ACI Worldwide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACI Worldwide
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.