Seaport Res Ptn Expects Stronger Earnings for ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for ACI Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for ACI Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ACI Worldwide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.