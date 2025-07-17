Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Lazard’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lazard from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Lazard had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,285,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

