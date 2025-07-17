Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

