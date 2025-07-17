SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 204,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Down 1.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

