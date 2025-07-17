Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) vs. Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Financial Contrast

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) and Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Rayonier Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Westrock 1.98% 7.38% 2.95% Rayonier Advanced Materials -4.38% -4.71% -1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smurfit Westrock and Rayonier Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Westrock 0 1 9 0 2.90 Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus target price of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 26.23%. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Smurfit Westrock.

This table compares Smurfit Westrock and Rayonier Advanced Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Westrock $25.84 billion 0.93 $319.00 million $1.22 37.60 Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.63 billion 0.17 -$38.71 million ($1.06) -3.89

Smurfit Westrock has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials. Rayonier Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Westrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Smurfit Westrock has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smurfit Westrock beats Rayonier Advanced Materials on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, the company provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produces hardwood aspen, maple, and birch species for paperboard, packaging, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.