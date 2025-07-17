Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

