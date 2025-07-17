Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYRE. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SYRE opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $976.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.68. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

