Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.40. 3,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surrozen

Surrozen Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Surrozen by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 196,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Surrozen by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 167,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surrozen by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.