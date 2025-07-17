Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.31 and last traded at C$9.32. Approximately 3,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.34.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.12.
About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split
NA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.