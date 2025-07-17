Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,637 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.3%

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

