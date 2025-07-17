Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 182,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,679.40. This represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

View Our Latest Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

