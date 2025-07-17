Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Upstart by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Upstart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.61 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $457,701.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,087.38. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $2,502,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,470.70. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,983 shares of company stock worth $6,537,899. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Get Our Latest Report on UPST

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.