Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.

TDY stock opened at $540.19 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $391.58 and a 1 year high of $542.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

