Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,343 shares of company stock worth $31,296,140. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.