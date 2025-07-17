Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.07. 816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.06.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other news, CFO Julie Sharff sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,719 shares of company stock worth $74,324. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of Texas Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

