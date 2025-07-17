Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.4%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.14.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

