The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 623.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.