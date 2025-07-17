The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the sale, the director owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $139.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.