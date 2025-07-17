The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Middleby Corporation has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 249,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,088,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,973,262.17. This trade represents a 8.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

