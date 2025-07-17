The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,817 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 102.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 110,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

MOS stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

