The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,123.75. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in New York Times by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

