The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total transaction of $2,637,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $60,150,450.96. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.82.

NYSE:PGR opened at $246.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.63. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $208.13 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

