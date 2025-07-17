Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 121,812 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 121,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $1,547,012.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,478.80. This trade represents a 37.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OppFi by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OppFi by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

