Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 128,188 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 128,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $1,544,665.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,710.20. The trade was a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.73. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in OppFi by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 440,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OppFi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in OppFi by 232.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 392,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 274,318 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in OppFi by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OppFi by 1,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 195,139 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

