Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 128,188 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 128,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $1,544,665.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,710.20. The trade was a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OppFi Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.73. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
