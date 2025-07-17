Tim Mccauley Sells 17,500 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,893.50. This represents a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.74. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

