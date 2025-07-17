Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $448.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.76 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Northland Securities raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

