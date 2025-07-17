Torrid (CURV) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Torrid to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Torrid has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torrid’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Torrid alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Torrid and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00 Torrid Competitors 874 4919 5310 112 2.42

Profitability

Torrid currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.35%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Torrid and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 0.92% -5.31% 2.08% Torrid Competitors -6.36% 2.21% 1.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torrid and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.09 billion $16.32 million 27.56 Torrid Competitors $5.93 billion $365.27 million 54.75

Torrid’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Torrid. Torrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Torrid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Torrid rivals beat Torrid on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.