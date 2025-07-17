Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.
