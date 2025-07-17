TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

