TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2025

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZGet Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $42.20. 734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Trading Up 4.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.51% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.