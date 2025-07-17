TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $42.20. 734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Trading Up 4.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.51% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

