Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $558.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,679.20. The trade was a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total value of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

