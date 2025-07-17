UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Price

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $238.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.88. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,011,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 107,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

