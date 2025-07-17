United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $799.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $731.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.