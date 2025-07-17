Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Unity Software by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unity Software by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 261,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $6,719,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,489,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,471,746.10. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,809 shares of company stock worth $29,913,123 in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

