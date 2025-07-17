USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.01. 25,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 26,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USCB Financial

USCB Financial Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $341.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.61.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Insider Activity

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 25,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 238,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,865.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.