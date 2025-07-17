Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $189.89 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.