Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.80 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.80 ($0.17). 1,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.15 ($0.18).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.25.

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Various Eateries had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Various Eateries PLC will post -2.9999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

