W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.40 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.18). 170,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 323,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.61) target price on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £729.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.05.

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.

Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

