Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,582,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Waters by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 815,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $289.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $284.65 and a one year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Baird R W raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.94.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

