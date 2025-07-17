Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,696. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

